Fight the power! Celebrities such as Jane Fonda, Ted Danson and Amy Schumer have proven they aren’t afraid to stand side-by-side with protestors to advocate for the causes they’re passionate about. These stars took things one step further by getting handcuffed on the front lines in the name of rectifying issues they believe in, such as Supreme Court nominations, climate change or better public school funding.

Fonda made a huge commitment toward action for climate change by planning to protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. every Friday through January 2020. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday,” she explained to The Washington Post in October 2019.

Her dedication to the cause caused her to miss out on accepting the BAFTA’s annual Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film on October 25. In a pre-recorded video shown at the awards show in Los Angeles, Fonda explained her absence.

“I’m sorry that I’m not there, but as you may have heard I’ve been getting arrested,” she said. “I decided that I needed to do more, so I moved to D.C. for four months and I’m trying to heighten the sense of urgency there needs to be. Anyway, that’s why I’m not with you tonight, but it’s for a good cause.”

The video ended with footage of Fonda getting arrested with fellow demonstrators. “Thank you BAFTA,” Fonda yelled as cops led her away.”BAFTA, thank you for the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. I’m sorry I’m not there, I’m very honored.”

Her unconventional speech received overwhelming applause and a standing ovation at the awards show. Fonda also recruited some famous faces to join her, including her Grace and Frankie costar Sam Waterson, Ted Danson, Catherine Kenner and Rosanna Arquette.

Fonda isn’t the first star to get handcuffed with a famous pal for a cause. Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski joined forces to protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside of the Senate Office Building in Washington D.C. in 2018. They were among more than 300 people arrested at the protest.

