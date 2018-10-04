Standing her ground. Amy Schumer was detained while protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C., according to Variety.

Schumer had a run-in with Capitol Police on Thursday, October 4, while participating in a protest at the Hart Senate Office Building with a crowd of others who oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination. Police can be seen asking the 37-year-old I Feel Pretty star if she wants to be arrested in videos posted to Twitter, to which she responds, “Yes,” as she and a group of people are ushered away by law enforcement.

CNN reported on Thursday that protestors who were arrested would be given a citation and ordered to pay $50 bail to be released. According to the outlet, the offense will not remain on their permanent record.

A fan tweeted a clip of the comedian sending a shout-out as she and the Twitter user’s mother were being detained: “MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME.”

“Hi, Zola. I’m here with your mom. She loves you very much,” Schumer says in the video. “I think we’re gonna get arrested, and we’re so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, actress Emily Ratajkowski announced on Twitter Thursday that she was taken into custody during the demonstration. “Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” the model, 27, tweeted. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Busy Philipps and Ellen DeGeneres have shown their support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school. Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick have also accused the judge of sexual misconduct, though he has denied all allegations.

Following testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group voted on Friday, September 28, to advance his nomination to the Senate floor. However, President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to conduct an investigation over the course of the following week after prodding from Sen. Jeff Flake.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!