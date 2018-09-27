Celebrities took to Twitter in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday, September 27, as she testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier this month, the psychology professor, 51, publicly accused Kavanaugh, 53, of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in the summer of 1982. Two more women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have since come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. He has denied all of the allegations.

Ford said during Thursday’s hearing that she is “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh was the man who assaulted her. “I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified,” she said, her voice breaking.

“It has impacted me greatly for the last 26 years, even though I was only 15 years old at the time,” she continued. “The younger you are when these things happen, it can possibly have worse impact than when your brain is fully developed and you have better coping skills that you have developed.”

#MeToo activist Alyssa Milano attended the hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” the actress, 45, tweeted alongside a photo from her seat.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/vkJ1NYU6pt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Mariska Hargitay, who founded the Joyful Heart Foundation to support women who have been sexually abused, also came to Ford’s defense. “#BelieveSurvivors #SupportSurvivors #IBelieveDrBlaseyFord,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 54, tweeted. “Sending strength and courage and self-care to survivors today, as I carry you and your stories in my heart. #YouMatter.”

#BelieveSurvivors #SupportSurvivors #IBelieveDrBlaseyFord. Sending strength and courage and self-care to survivors today, as I carry you and your stories in my heart. #YouMatter pic.twitter.com/gpohhnj93Y — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) September 27, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery.” Josh Gad wrote, “Bravery. Dignity. Integrity. Thank you #DrChristineBlaseyFord for your courage today.”

Dr. Ford is what a true patriot actually looks like. She is willing to risk everything for the good of her country. True courage. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2018

I do NOT know how I got home after I was raped at 15. No memory of it. Neither does she. #ChristinaBlaseyFord — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 27, 2018

Sickened that our current political environment is so toxic and partisan, that #DrChristineBlaseyFord received death threats for doing, what she believes, is her civic duty. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) September 27, 2018

Deepest gratitude to you #DrChristineBlaseyFord You told us that you are “terrified” – but today you embody courage. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 27, 2018

So far, two things are certain: 1) Christine Blasey Ford deserves every ounce of our respect, 2) This is the first time in Senate history that women have spoken more than men. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 27, 2018

I have witnessed well over 500 witnesses testify in court and in deposition over the course of my career. There is no question that Dr. Ford is credible. This nomination must be withdrawn immediately and an honest, moral individual should be nominated. America deserves better. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 27, 2018

Today we need to remember: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and the others who have come forward have done so with incredible courage, fully knowing that their character would be attacked and terrible things said about them. Their lives will never be the same. We owe them our respect. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 27, 2018

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.

