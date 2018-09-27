News

Ellen DeGeneres, Mariska Hargitay and More Stars Support Christine Blasey Ford During Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Celebrities took to Twitter in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday, September 27, as she testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier this month, the psychology professor, 51, publicly accused Kavanaugh, 53, of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in the summer of 1982. Two more women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have since come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. He has denied all of the allegations.

Ford said during Thursday’s hearing that she is “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh was the man who assaulted her. “I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified,” she said, her voice breaking.

“It has impacted me greatly for the last 26 years, even though I was only 15 years old at the time,” she continued. “The younger you are when these things happen, it can possibly have worse impact than when your brain is fully developed and you have better coping skills that you have developed.”

#MeToo activist Alyssa Milano attended the hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” the actress, 45, tweeted alongside a photo from her seat.

Mariska Hargitay, who founded the Joyful Heart Foundation to support women who have been sexually abused, also came to Ford’s defense. “#BelieveSurvivors #SupportSurvivors #IBelieveDrBlaseyFord,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 54, tweeted. “Sending strength and courage and self-care to survivors today, as I carry you and your stories in my heart. #YouMatter.”

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery.” Josh Gad wrote, “Bravery. Dignity. Integrity. Thank you #DrChristineBlaseyFord for your courage today.”

See more celebrities’ reactions below.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.

