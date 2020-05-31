Halsey reunited with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud to protest police brutality amid rumors that she and Evan Peters have split.

The “You Should Be Sad” singer, 25, and Yungblud (real name Dominic Richard Harrison), 22, marched on the streets of West Hollywood on Saturday, May 30, to speak out against racial inequality and the death of George Floyd.

Halsey wore a black T-shirt, white shorts, sneakers and a black sweatshirt tied around her waist. Yungblud — who walked with a sign that read “Black Lives Matter” — donned a white T-shirt, jeans, a black jacket and black boots.

Later that day, the New Jersey native shared her experience on the frontlines of the protest via Twitter.

“Fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired,” Halsey wrote, adding she “was not arrested.”

“I’m safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke,” she tweeted. “BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY.”

Halsey signed off by encouraging her followers to donate to organizations raising bail funds for protestors.

Three days earlier, Halsey voiced her support for Black Lives Matter via Instagram where she denounced Floyd’s death while in police custody. “Say his name. Share this information,” she wrote. “Uplift the voices of black members of your community voicing their fear or outrage.”

The “Without Me” singer’s reunion with Yungblud comes amid speculation that she and Peters, 33, have called it quits on their romance. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Halsey had removed pictures of the American Horror Story star from her Instagram profile.

Halsey sparked rumors in March that she and the English singer had rekindled their romance when she shared a photo of a Yorkshire-inspired meal that she cooked.

“My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” she wrote via Instagram to which the “Tongue Tied” singer replied, “Can confirm ✅ 🖤.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that Halsey and Peters had been dating “for several weeks.” One month later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official at a Halloween party. Us exclusively revealed in January that the duo had moved in together.

However, Halsey confirmed in an interview with Radio Disney earlier this month that she is quarantining solo during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was with tens of thousands of people every night to all of a sudden [being] in my house, all alone without all of the chaos and noise,” she said in the interview published on May 8. “Mostly, I’ve just been spending time with my dog and doing a lot of cooking.”

As for Yungblud, he and Halsey began dating in November 2018 before their split nearly one year later in September 2019.

