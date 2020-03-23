Is it over? Halsey caused breakup speculation after reportedly spending time with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud, days after deleting photos of her boyfriend Evan Peters via Instagram.

“My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” Halsey, 25, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 22, alongside a photo of her meal. “Supplies were limited.”

The “Without Me” singer also shared a close-up of the puddings she made and the quickly eaten dessert. “All that’s left of the banoffee pie I made and devoured,” she wrote on a snap of the remaining plate of dessert.

Halsey’s ex-boyfriend, Yungblud, who she broke up with in September 2019, shared the same meal photo with his followers on Sunday.

“Can confirm,” Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, 22, wrote alongside the snap, with a checkmark emoji and black heart.

The “11 Minutes” singer’s reaction to Halsey’s meal had some fans thinking they dined together, while others commended the two for still having a friendship after their split.

“Halsey and Yungblud having dinner together has me screaming,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan commented, “Halsey getting back with yungblud is the cultural reset 2020 needs.”

A third Twitter fan shared an excited gif of Michael Scott from The Office freaking out to express their happiness at the possible rekindled romance. “OMG GUYS, IT’S HAPPENING,” the fan tweeted on Monday, March 23. “YUNGBLUD REPLIED TO HALSEY ON HIS STORIES. I CAN’T BELIEVE.”

Days prior, Halsey fans started to question whether or not she was still with Peters, 33, who she began dating the same month she and Yungblud split.

“Did @halsey and Evan Peters break up?” one follower wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, March 18.

“I’m thinking it’s a yes too…if yes wow that was super fast,” another Twitter user wrote.

The New Jersey native fueled breakup speculation when she deleted most of her photos with the American Horror Story actor, who she’s been dating for six months.

The most noticeable picture missing from her social media account is Halsey’s birthday message to Peters.

“Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” the since-deleted post from January read.

The “You Should Be Sad” singer’s account does still have a photo of the duo on a trip to Switzerland that she posted on Valentine’s Day in February.

“Life is going ‘swimmingly.’ Happy Valentine’s Day,” the post reads from February 14. The couple still follow each other on Instagram as well.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the two lovebirds had moved in together, a few months after dating.

Following Peters’ split with Emma Roberts, the Pose star took “a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date,” according to the insider.

“Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo,” the source added.

Us broke the news on September 28 that the musician and actor were dating after they were first spotted holding hands on September 21 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.