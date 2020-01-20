Must be the real deal! Halsey showered boyfriend Evan Peters with love on his 33rd birthday — less than a week after Us Weekly confirmed the pair had made a major move in their relationship.

“Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” the 25-year-old singer captioned a sweet tribute to her man on Instagram on Monday, January 20. The couple posed playfully in one of the black-and-white photo booth pics and showed off PDA in another.

Although they’ve only been together for a few months, the pair’s flame is burning bright. A source told Us exclusively on January 15 that Halsey and the Pose actor have already moved in together. Peters “took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date,” but the insider said the actor couldn’t be happier with his new relationship.

“Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo,” the source added.

Us confirmed the “Without Me” singer and American Horror Story alum were dating in September 2019, shortly after Halsey called it quits with British singer Yungblud. Peters, for his part, was previously engaged to his longtime on-off girlfriend, Emma Roberts. In March 2019, Us broke the news that the former costars had ended their engagement.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source said at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

After some speculation, Halsey made her relationship with the Dark Phoenix star Instagram official in October as the pair donned spooky couples costumes for the “Graveyard” singer’s Halloween party in Los Angeles. One week earlier, the pair were seen getting cozy during a date at a Sherman Oaks, California, cafe.

“They definitely looked like a couple,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

Despite keeping the details of her relationship relatively quiet, the New Jersey native took to social media to set the record straight about her love life in November 2019. After photos of the Grammy nominee holding her stomach on a date with Peters sparked pregnancy rumors, she issued a lighthearted response on Twitter.

“Still not pregnant,” Halsey wrote at the time. “Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.”