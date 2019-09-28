The perfect pair? Halsey and Evan Peters are dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source reveals that the singer, 24, and the American Horror Story alum, 32, have been seeing each other for several weeks.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles on September 21.

Halsey expressed her affection for Peters many times over the course of the past seven years, often tweeting about her crush on the actor. “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….” she wrote in November 2012.

The “Without Me” songstress made her intentions clear in November 2013. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she tweeted.

In addition to five other posts about Peters, she concluded in November 2014, “I’m a f–king liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f–k !”

Halsey previously dated Yungblud. The duo confirmed their relationship in January when she made the pairing Instagram official.

Fans speculated that the “Bad at Love” singer and the 22-year-old rocker split after he seemingly called out his ex for riding rollercoasters with Peters at Six Flags. “Somebody take me to Disneyland,” Yungblud shouted in an Instagram Story video on Friday, September 27.

Prior to her romance with the Brit, Halsey dated G-Eazy on and off for more than a year. She opened up about the split in her October cover story for Cosmopolitan. “If the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s–tty dude, I think I’m doing all right,” she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Us broke the news in March that Peters and Emma Roberts ended their engagement after seven years together on and off. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source told Us at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Roberts, 28, moved on with Garrett Hedlund. According to an insider in March, “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

