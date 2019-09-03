Halsey Recalls Her ‘Heinous Breakup’ From ‘S–tty Dude’ G-Eazy





An honest reflection. Halsey had a life-altering realization in the wake of her 2018 split from G-Eazy.

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” the Grammy nominee, 24, recalled to Cosmopolitan in her October 2019 cover story. “I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f–k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through.”

Halsey (real name Ashley Frangipane) took a second glance at the fans before looking at herself in her “sparkly Britney Spears outfit.”

“[I] went, ‘Ohhh no, they deserve way better than this,’” she told the magazine. “If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bulls–t.”

Looking back on the moment now, the “Without Me” singer said, “But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s–tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

Halsey and G-Eazy, 30, dated for nine months before calling it quits in July 2018. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. … I wish him the best.”

The “Him & I” collaborators started seeing each other again the following month, but they broke up for good in October 2018.

“They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting that G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) “was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party.”

Halsey debuted her relationship with alt-rock singer Yungblud on Instagram in January.

