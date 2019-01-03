Halsey may have a new guy in her life! The “Without Me” singer, 24, shared a cozy photo with her rumored new boyfriend, Yungblud, on Instagram on Wednesday, January 2.

The snap shows the pair walking down a street in the rock musician’s native England with his arm wrapped around Halsey’s back. “camden: now with a cuter filter,” she captioned her post.

The singers have been spotted together on numerous occasions since November, but this is the first time that Halsey (real name Ashley Frangipane) has uploaded a picture with Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison).

The latest rumors surrounding the New Jersey native’s love life come less than three months after she and on-off boyfriend G-Eazy called it quits again. The couple initially dated for nine months before splitting in July 2018, only to briefly rekindle their romance a month later. However, they broke up for the second time in October.

“They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source previously told Us Weekly, adding that the “No Limit” rapper, 29, “was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party.” He and Halsey also unfollowed each other on Instagram after their second split.

Since then, G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) has been spotted cozying up to production designer Christina Roseann Ray, though he reportedly has not been dating anyone exclusively.

