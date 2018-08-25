Halsey and G-Eazy Are ‘Hanging Out Again and Figuring Things Out’ After Split

Back on? Halsey and G-Eazy are “hanging out again” after their split, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The exes, who were spotted making out at an MTV Video Music Awards after party on Tuesday, August 21, are “figuring things out,” the source tells Us, adding, “She’s liking his pics on Instagram and they aren’t trying to hide the fact that their on/off relationship is complicated. They were so serious before and now they don’t feel that same pressure to define it. They’re super into each other still but they’re being casual for now and avoiding labels. Their friendship is still strong and intact and they both care about that a lot.”

The “Bad at Love” singer, 23, announced their breakup last month, confirming their split after nine months together with an Instagram message to fans.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote on July 3. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

A few days later, she cried onstage while performing her hit “Sorry” and later that month Halsey appeared to diss the “No Limit” rapper, 29, at a concert in Atlantic City, where she told the crowd she’d recently been hurt by someone.

“I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough,” she added. “The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

