Halsey is getting emotional following her split from rapper G-Eazy. While performing her hit “Sorry” at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan, on Friday, July 6, the “Bad at Love” singer broke down in tears.

As seen in a video posted on social media by fans, the 23-year-old paused while belting out some of the song’s most poignant lyrics (“Someone will love you / but someone isn’t me”) to wipe away tears from her eyes.

The concert marked the musician’s first performance since confirming her split from her G-Eazy, 29, in a statement to fans via Instagram on Tuesday, July 3. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote at the time.

G-Eazy made his first TV appearance since their split, singing the couple’s duet “Him & I” solo while performing on Good Morning America on Friday.

As a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this week, the split was due to conflicting schedules. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart,” the insider said.

Despite reports that Halsey was rebounding with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the source also revealed that the newly split pair is open to a reconciliation down the road. “They are still very much in love and are optimistic about their paths inevitably crossing again in the future. They believe if it’s meant to be, it will be,” the source told Us. “In the meantime, they are just focused on growing as artists, as people, and are doing their best to set a positive example for their loved ones and fans.”

