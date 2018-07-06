Rapping through the pain. G-Eazy performed “Him & I” alone following his split from Halsey.

The 29-year-old rapper appeared on Good Morning America Friday, July 6, for the morning show’s 2018 Summer Concert Series. In addition to “No Limit” and “Me, Myself & I,” G-Eazy performed “Him & I,” the single he released with his now ex-girlfriend in 2017.

Halsey, 23, confirmed her breakup from G-Eazy after nine months of dating in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, July 3, following much speculation from fans that the couple had called it quits. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.” Meanwhile, the “Good Life” rapper has stayed mum on the split.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Thursday, July 5, that the relationship’s end was due to the musicians’ busy lives. “With her and G’s schedule, things became unfavorably complicated,” a source explained. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

Still, there is hope for a reconciliation: “They are still very much in love and are optimistic about their paths inevitably crossing again in the future. They believe if it’s meant to be, it will be. In the meantime, they are just focused on growing as artists, as people, and are doing their best to set a positive example for their loved ones and fans.”

Despite reports that suggest otherwise, newly-single Halsey is not dating Machine Gun Kelly. “Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly are just friends. She definitely isn’t rebounding with him,” the source added. “They have known each other for a long time and share a ton of mutual friends.”

G-Eazy spoke to Us in March about collaborating with Halsey. “We’re coworkers, you know?” he said at the time. “We both do this at a pretty high level and it’s really dope to get to share that kind of experience with the person you’re actually dating.”

