For some couples, nothing is better than working together. That certainly seems to hold true for G-Eazy and Halsey. The rapper told Us Weekly exclusively that he loves collaborating with his girlfriend at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11.

“We’re coworkers, you know?” G-Eazy, 28, shared with Us. “We both do this at a pretty high level, and it’s really dope to get to share that kind of experience with the person you’re actually dating.”

🏙🏙🏙 @donslens A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:38am PST

The pair cowrote their hit single “Him & I,” which appeared on his 2017 album The Beautiful & Damned. G-Eazy told MTV News of working with Halsey on the song in November, “Me and Halsey, we just clicked like that. We made the record and it came from a really genuine, authentic place, and I think when music comes from a place like that, is when music is at its best.” They performed “Him & I” live when Halsey, 23, was the musical guest on the January 13 episode of Saturday Night Live and shared a kiss at the end of the performance.

The duo were similarly affectionate at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. G-Eazy and Halsey whispered and kissed each other throughout the show. After presenting an award together, the “No Limit” rapper and “Bad Love” singer left the stage with their arms wrapped around each other.

G-Eazy and Halsey have never been shy about their romance, frequently posting PDA-filled photos on social media since they became Instagram official in September 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!