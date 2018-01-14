The Saturday, January 13, episode of Saturday Night Live marked Sam Rockwell’s first time hosting the sketch comedy show, and it did not quite go as planned. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor accidentally dropped the F-bomb early in the night, and that was only the beginning of the network-unfriendly cursing.

Mr. Science Drops the F-Bomb

This PBS Kids sketch starring a science teacher who does simple experiments with his students was already funny because of the idiotic answers pupils Cecily Strong and Mikey Day were giving. But it became even more of a memorable moment when Rockwell’s Mr. Science accidentally dropped the F-bomb in frustration. Eh, what are you gonna do? It’s live television.

Weekend Update Disregards NBC’s ‘S-Hole’ Directive

It was a big week for cursing. Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che ignored NBC’s request to use “s-hole” instead of the uncensored “shithole” when referring to President Trump’s racist immigration remarks earlier in the week, and somehow this felt like a small win for us all.

Bill Murray and Fred Armisen’s Cold Open Cameos

Fred Armisen and Bill Murray stopped by the Morning Joe-set cold open as Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff and Steve Bannon, respectively. Armisen’s impression of truth-blurring Wolff was spot-on. The laughs didn’t hit all that hard, but we’re always game for star-studded SNL cameos.

Tucci Gang

This ode to Stanley Tucci — who is literally in everything (though no one ever tires of him) — was a big hit on Twitter. Love it or hate it, the song will definitely be stuck in your head for days.

Halsey and G-Eazy Share a Kiss

Musical guest Halsey was joined by G-Eazy for a performance of their collaboration “Him & I.” The real-life couple shared a kiss at the end of the song, showing off the strength of their romance.

SNL Takes on E!

E!’s problematic approach to red carpet coverage in the face of the Time’s Up initiative was skewered in this spoof. Not only did it take on the network’s gender wage gap controversy, but the hosts of a fictional show called The Look also struggled with how to talk about fashion given Hollywood’s recent focus on women’s equality.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

