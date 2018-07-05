Moving on? Halsey is not in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly following her split from G-Eazy, despite reports that suggest otherwise.

“Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly are just friends. She definitely isn’t rebounding with him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They have known each other for a long time and share a ton of mutual friends.” The duo, who have been rumored to share a romantic history, were photographed outside Poppy nightclub on June 28, days before Halsey, 23, announced her split from G-Eazy.

The “Bad at Love” singer and the 29-year-old “No Limit” rapper’s relationship fell victim to their busy lives. “With her and G’s schedule, things became unfavorably complicated,” the insider explains. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

The former couple are not ruling out a reconciliation, though. “They are still very much in love and are optimistic about their paths inevitably crossing again in the future. They believe if it’s meant to be, it will be,” the source says. “In the meantime, they are just focused on growing as artists, as people, and are doing their best to set a positive example for their loved ones and fans.”

The “Closer” singer broke her silence on Tuesday, July 3, to confirm her split from G-Eazy after breakup speculation grew rampant. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey and G-Eazy romance rumors began in summer 2017, though they did not become Instagram official until September. The pair, who collaborated on the 2017 single “Him & I,” were together for nine months before their split.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

