Halsey talked about her split with G-Eazy during a concert in New Jersey on Saturday, July 14 — the same night he was photographed holding hands with Demi Lovato.

The “Ghost” singer performed at The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday night and reminisced about growing up in the Garden State before referencing her recent breakup.

Before singing “Sorry,” she mentioned that she was recently hurt by someone. “I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough,” she told the crowd. “The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

She later performed at Borgata’s Premier Nightclub and called out to all the single people in the crowd, telling them that they had to go home with someone before adding that she wasn’t, and then she started singing her hit “Bad at Love.”

As previously reported, the “Gasoline” crooner, 23, confirmed in an Instagram post on July 3 that she and her rapper boyfriend of nine months were “taking some time apart.”

She subsequently broke down in tears onstage while performing “Sorry” at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan, on July 6, wiping away tears as she sang “Someone will love you / but someone isn’t me.”

“They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart,” a source told Us Weekly, attributing their split to conflicting schedules.

There were reports that Halsey was rebounding with Machine Gun Kelly but an insider told Us that the pair “are just friends.”

The 29-year-old rapper, meanwhile, was spotted holding hands with Lovato, 25, as the pair left L.A. nightclub Warwick together in the early hours of Sunday, July 15. They were seen leaving the hot spot hand in hand about 90 minutes after arriving together at 1 a.m.

