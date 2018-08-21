Back on? Halsey and G-Eazy were spotted “making out” and leaving a MTV Video Music Awards afterparty together in the early hours of Tuesday, August 21, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The twosome, who announced they were “taking some time apart” in July after nine months of dating, both attended Jennifer Lopez’s VMAs afterparty at Beauty and Essex in New York City.

“Halsey was at G-Eazy’s table by the DJ booth and was dancing on him,” the source tells Us. “She was kissing his neck and rubbing his body. They made out at one point. They left together at 4:30 a.m.”

The “Bad at Love” singer, 23, fueled split speculation last month after she deleted all of the Instagram photos featuring the 29-year-old rapper. She later confirmed they were taking time apart with an Instagram message to fans on July 3: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

While G-Eazy walked the red carpet and attended the VMAs ceremony on Monday, August 20, at Radio City Music Hall, Halsey opted to only attend the afterparties. She explained her absence to her fans on Twitter during the show.

“bc I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV ‘#wcw’ me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go,” Halsey responded to a fan on Monday. “I’m happy you guys liked the videos. That’s all that matters to me.”

