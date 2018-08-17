VMAs 2018: Complete List of Nominees

The Carters! Cardi! J. Lo! MTV is celebrating the biggest names in music at the 2018 Video Music Awards.

Rapper Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations, while married couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, nominated under their last name, The Carters, scored eight noms. Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) and Drake both have seven opportunities to take home a Moon Person statue, while Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande are not far behind with six and five nominations, respectively.

Refresh this page throughout the show (Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET) to see who goes home victorious!

See the full list of nominees below!

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Best New Artist

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES—T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

Best Pop Video

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES—T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Dance Video

Avicii ft. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Latin Video

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvinft. Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi ft. Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

Best Rock Video

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

Video With a Message

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Best Cinematography

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Direction

The Carters – “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Art Direction

The Carters – “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Choreography

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

Best Editing

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters– “APES—T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

N.E.R.D ft. Rihanna – “Lemon”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Push Artist of the Year

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle

June 2018 – Sigrid

May 2018 – Lil Xan

April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

March 2018 – Jessie Reyez

February 2018 – Tee Grizzley

January 2018 – Bishop Briggs

December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 – Why Don’t We

October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 – SZA

August 2017 – Kacy Hill

July 2017 – Khalid

June 2017 – Kyle

May 2017 – Noah Cyrus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!