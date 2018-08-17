VMAs 2018: Complete List of Nominees

The Carters! Cardi! J. Lo! MTV is celebrating the biggest names in music at the 2018 Video Music Awards.
Rapper Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations, while married couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, nominated under their last name, The Carters, scored eight noms. Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) and Drake both have seven opportunities to take home a Moon Person statue, while Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande are not far behind with six and five nominations, respectively.
Refresh this page throughout the show (Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET) to see who goes home victorious!
See the full list of nominees below!
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Best New Artist
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES—T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
Best Pop Video
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters – “APES—T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
Best Dance Video
Avicii ft. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
Best Latin Video
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvinft. Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi – “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi ft. Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”
Best Rock Video
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
Video With a Message
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
Best Cinematography
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
The Carters – “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Best Direction
The Carters – “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Best Art Direction
The Carters – “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
SZA – “The Weekend”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Best Choreography
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”
Best Editing
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters– “APES—T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
N.E.R.D ft. Rihanna – “Lemon”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Push Artist of the Year
July 2018 – Chloe x Halle
June 2018 – Sigrid
May 2018 – Lil Xan
April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
March 2018 – Jessie Reyez
February 2018 – Tee Grizzley
January 2018 – Bishop Briggs
December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
November 2017 – Why Don’t We
October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
September 2017 – SZA
August 2017 – Kacy Hill
July 2017 – Khalid
June 2017 – Kyle
May 2017 – Noah Cyrus
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!