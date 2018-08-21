If the red carpet style the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday, August 20, didn’t fulfill your craving for next-level fashion, fear not, because the afterparties looks certainly will. Music’s best and brightest may have slipped out of Radio City Music Hall and headed to Beauty and Essex to celebrate with JLo or hopped over to 1Oak, but there was one thing in common at all of the post-event fetes: the looks were major.

From feathered and bedazzled minidresses like the ones that Olivia Munn and Rita Ora slipped into or the fierce catsuits that both Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish donned, the glamour didn’t stop when the televised awards did. See the most major outfits that the stars wore to the 2018 VMAs afterparties here!