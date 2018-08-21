Halsey performed with The Chainsmokers at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and scored three nominations at the 2017 ceremony, but she was noticeably absent this year.

The “Bad at Love” singer, 23, took to Twitter on Monday, August 20, to explain why she did not attend the 2018 VMAs at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. “I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV ‘#wcw’ me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go,” she wrote.

Halsey tried to look at the bright side of things, though. “I’m happy you guys liked the videos,” she tweeted to her nearly 10 million followers. “That’s all that matters to me.”

The musician’s 2017 sophomore album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, spawned three self-directed music videos: “Now or Never,” “Bad at Love” and “Alone.”

One of the many celebrity guests in the audience at Monday night’s VMAs was Halsey’s ex-boyfriend G-Eazy. The former couple announced in July that they were taking a break after nine months together.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” Halsey wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The activist later opened up about the split during one of her concerts. “I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough,” she said on stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 14. “The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

