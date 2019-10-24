Halsey and Evan Peters Pack on the PDA During California Outing





Going strong! Halsey and Evan Peters couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a recent date in Southern California.

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Now or Never” singer and the X-Men: Days of Future Past actor were spotted getting cozy in Sherman Oaks on Sunday, October 20.

“Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks,” the source dished on Wednesday, October 23. “They definitely looked like a couple. They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

Us broke the news last month that the “Nightmare” songstress, 25, and the American Horror Story actor, 32, have been dating for several weeks. The twosome sparked romance rumors after they were seen holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles on September 21.

Back in 2012, Halsey made it clear that she had a thing for Peters.

“Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” she tweeted in November 2012.

Two years later, the Grammy nominee took to the social media platform again to express her love for the actor, tweeting, “I’m a f–king liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f–k !”

Halsey was previously linked to Yungblud and G-Eazy. The 22-year-old singer seemingly shaded his girlfriend of less than a year when he shouted, “Somebody take me to Disneyland,” in an Instagram Story after Halsey’s date with Peters.

The “Bad at Love” singer’s on-again, off-again relationship with G-Eazy, meanwhile, ended in July 2018.

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” Halsey told Cosmopolitan in her October cover story about the split. “If the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s–tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

Us broke the news in March that Peters and Emma Roberts ended their engagement in March after seven years together on and off.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source told Us at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”