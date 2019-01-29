Keeping her mouth shut. Three months after Halsey and G-Eazy called it quits, the “Without Me” singer explained why she never publicly spoke about the split.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” Halsey, 24, told Glamour magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, January 29. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the New Jersey native, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, and the 29-year-old rapper, who was born Gerald Gillum, ended their relationship. They dated for nine months before they called it quits for the first time in July 2018. They briefly got back together the following month.

“They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source told Us at the time, adding that G-Eazy “was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party.”

Although the “Bad at Love” songstress didn’t release a formal split statement, she did give her fans some insight into what was going on.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart.”

She continued: “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey has since moved on with rocker Yungblud. The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month. The “No Limit” rapper, meanwhile, was briefly linked to music video production designer Christina Roseann Ray in November 2018.

