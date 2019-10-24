



For the best? Evan Peters was in a very toxic relationship with Emma Roberts before finding love with Halsey, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” the insider revealed earlier this month. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”

Peters, 32, has moved on with singer Halsey, 25. The new couple were spotted packing on the PDA in Sherman Oaks on Sunday, October 20.

“Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks,” an insider told Us on Wednesday, October 23. “They definitely looked like a couple. They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

The Pose alum’s new relationship is approved by his close pals. “Evan’s friends really like Halsey and think they are the perfect duo,” the source told Us.

Peters and Roberts, 28, met on the set of the comedy-drama film Adult World in 2012 and went on to costar in numerous seasons of American Horror Story. In 2013, the Scream Queens alum was arrested on domestic violence charges following a fight that left Peters with a bloody nose.

After the incident, the actors’ reps told Us in a joint statement: “It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

A source told Us at the time that, “Emma is very dramatic,” and the situation went “way out of control.”

In October 2017, the pair encountered another bump in the road when a source confirmed to Us that Roberts played a role in the split of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen. According to the insider, Bilson, 38, found text messages that convinced her Christensen, 38, was having an inappropriate relationship with Roberts. Christensen and Roberts costarred together in the romantic comedy Little Italy. However, a source told Us at the time that Peters and Roberts were “still very much together” despite the incident.

Us broke the news in March that Peters and Roberts had ended their engagement. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source told Us at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Roberts, for her part, is now dating actor Garrett Hedlund.

With reporting by Travis Cronin