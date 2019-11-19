



Setting the record straight! Halsey clapped back at pregnancy rumors after her boyfriend, Evan Peters, was spotted with a hand on her stomach on Monday, November 18.

“Still not pregnant,” the Grammy nominee, 25, tweeted later that same day. “Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.”

The “Young God” singer continued in a second tweet: “Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.”

The New Jersey native has shut down pregnancy rumors two other times in the past year. In February, Halsey hinted at a major announcement before writing on Twitter, “People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant. Which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH. However STILL not pregnant!”

Two months later, the singer was seen holding her stomach in an oversize T-shirt while shopping with her then-boyfriend, Yungblud. After reposting one of the photos, Halsey shared misspelled web searches on Instagram. “Am I Pregant? Can you get pregante … ? Can you get pregante the first time you do it? Am I gregant?” Then the songwriter wrote, “NO.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September that Halsey and Peters, 32, had been dating for several weeks. The pair confirmed the news the following month when they became Instagram official, posting a Halloween party picture.

Earlier this month, Halsey referred to the American Horror Story star as her boyfriend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She was describing their Sonny and Cher costumes to Ellen DeGeneres when a man popped out of a table on stage causing the musician to scream.

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question, I wasn’t ready,” Halsey said after the scare. “I don’t know what’s scarier, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen. That was a double whammy.”

Prior to their relationship, Halsey dated Yungblud and G-Eazy. As for the actor, he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Emma Roberts beginning in 2012. Us confirmed their split in March.