Halsey Calls Evan Peters Her 'Boyfriend' After Getting Scared on 'Ellen'





Caught off guard! Halsey confirmed Evan Peters is her boyfriend after getting scared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, October 30.

Ellen DeGeneres showed Halsey, 25, a photo of herself and Peters, 32, at the American Horror Story 100th episode party at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26. The duo made their red carpet debut at the event dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher.

“And who’s Sonny?” DeGeneres, 61, asked the pop star who hesitantly replied, “It’s, uh, Evan Peters.”

As DeGeneres began to ask another question, a man popped out of a table causing Halsey to scream.

When the dust from one of DeGeneres’ iconic scare prank’s settled, Halsey said, “You distracted me with the boyfriend question, I wasn’t ready. I don’t know what’s scarier, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen. That was a double whammy.”

Us Weekly broke the news on September 28 that Halsey and the former American Horror Story star are dating. The couple were first spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, California, on September 21. Two days later, they were seen on a date at Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“They definitely looked like a couple,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “They were eating together, and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

Halsey made her relationship with Peters Instagram official this past Saturday when she posted a photo of them dressed up for her Halloween party. “Resident goths. @marilynmanson,” she captioned the pic of them sporting full faces of makeup.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Peters’ friends approve of his relationship with Halsey. “Evan’s friends really like Halsey and think they are the perfect duo,” the source told Us.

The “Bad at Love” singer has been vocal about her crush on Peters in numerous social media posts over the years. “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….” she tweeted in November 2012. She proclaimed her infatuation again with a tweet in November 2013. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she wrote at the time.

Before her relationship with the Pose star, Halsey dated Yungblud. She went public with their relationship on Instagram in January. She addressed her split from the alt-rock singer in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, October 28.

“Sometimes. people just break up,” she wrote. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on.”

She added in a second tweet, “Now u know what u know 💕.”

Halsey was also in an on-off relationship with G-Eazy for more than a year.

Peters, for his part, was in an on-off relationship with Emma Roberts for seven years. The former couple began dating after they met on the set of Adult World in 2012 and they became engaged the following year. Us broke the news of their split in March.

Roberts, 28, was also in attendance at the American Horror Story 100th episode party, but a source exclusively told Us that the exes avoided each other.