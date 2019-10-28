Cold shoulder. Exes Emma Roberts and Evan Peters avoided each other at the American Horror Story 100th episode party on Saturday, October 26, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Roberts and Peters kept their distance at the celebration, even as the cast reunited for a group photo on the cemetery steps.

Roberts, 28, and Peters, 32, split in March following seven years of a tumultuous on-off relationship. The two began dating after they met on the set of Adult World in 2012 and were engaged around Christmas the following year. While staying in Montreal, Canada, in July 2013, police were called to their hotel after another guest heard shouting coming from their room. Roberts was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after authorities discovered Peters with a bloody nose and bite marks. The pair released a statement shortly after the incident, saying it was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding.”

The actors amicably broke off their engagement in June 2015, only to reunite again while filming seasons 3 and 4 of the Ryan Murphy horror series. The two broke up once more before getting back together in September 2016. Roberts was spotted wearing her engagement ring again shortly after the pair reignited their romance.

Us Weekly confirmed that Roberts and Peters called it quits for good in March. Roberts was linked to Tron: Legacy actor Garrett Hedlund after calling off her engagement to Peters for a second time.

The Scream Queens alum opened up about dating in the public eye, admitting in the June 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan, “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience … Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment.”

After months of rumors, Peters made his relationship with Grammy-nominated singer Halsey red carpet official on Saturday. The two were first seen holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles in September, after Halsey, 25, ended her fling with Yungblud earlier this year. Halsey and Peters got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend, sporting a matching Sonny and Cher couple’s costume.

Halsey has been vocal about her interest in Peters for years, reportedly tweeting in 2012, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….,” referring to him on AHS.