Breaking up is hard to do. Emma Roberts opened up about the difficulties that came after she and her ex-fiancé, Evan Peters, split.

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” she said in the June 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan. “Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.”

The Scream Queens alum, 28, explained that she has experienced both good and bad times: “When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

Roberts added that it’s difficult to go through relationship ups and downs in the public eye. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she noted. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that the We’re the Millers actress and the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor, 32, ended their engagement. A source explained at the time that the pair are now “friends” and it “wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Shortly after the American Horror Story costars went their separate ways, Roberts was spotted getting cozy with TRON: Legacy actor Garrett Hedlund in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. A second insider revealed, “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.”

Days later, Hedlund, 34, and the former Nickelodeon star were photographed holding hands in NYC.

Peters and Roberts’ on-again, off again relationship began in 2012 after they met on the set of Adult World. The duo got engaged the following year, but called it off and got back together several times in 2015 and 2016. The Billionaire Boys Club actress started wearing her engagement ring again in September 2016, but the twosome ultimately decided to call off the engagement for good more than two years later.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!