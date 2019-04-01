Flaunting their budding romance! Emma Roberts and her new beau, Garrett Hedlund, were all smiles as they stepped out together for the first time since Us Weekly broke news of their relationship.

The We’re the Millers actress, 28, wore a black peacoat, checkered pants and oversized sunglasses for the outing in New York City. In one hand, Roberts carried a mint green purse, while the other held tight to Hedlund’s hand. They both grinned ear to ear and appeared to enjoy each other’s company during their stroll on Sunday, March 31.

Us exclusively confirmed on March 20 that Roberts and her ex-fiancé, Evan Peters, had called it quits and that the actress had moved on with the 34-year-old Triple Frontier actor. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” one source told Us at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Around the same time, an eyewitness told Us that Roberts and Hedlund were spotted in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, where the Troy actor was seen with “his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands.”

Another insider told Us of Roberts and Hedlund: “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.”

Roberts and Peters, 32, were first linked in 2012, after meeting on set of indie comedy-drama Adult World. The former American Horror Story costars had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship, including a 2013 incident that saw Roberts arrested after she fought with Peters and left him with a bloody nose.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it,” a rep for the pair told Us following the incident.

The Little Italy actress and Pose actor got engaged later that year, but briefly split in 2015 and 2016. A source told Us in October 2017 that Evans and the Scream Queens alum were “very much together” amid drama surrounding Roberts for being at the center of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen’s split the previous month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!