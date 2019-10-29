Letting life take its course. Halsey spoke out for the first time about her split from Yungblud after she confirmed her romance with Evan Peters.

“Sometimes. people just break up,” the Grammy nominee, 25, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, October 28. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on.”

In a second tweet, she added, “Now u know what u know 💕.”

Halsey debuted her relationship with the alt-rock singer, 22, on Instagram in January. While it is unclear when the former couple broke up, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in late September that the “Without Me” songstress had moved on with the American Horror Story star, 32.

Halsey — who jokingly tweeted about starting a petition “for Evan Peters to date me” in 2013 — was spotted getting cozy with the actor at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, California, on September 21 and again at Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles two days later.

“They definitely looked like a couple,” an eyewitness told Us about the new couple’s September 23 date. “They were eating together, and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

Halsey made her relationship with Peters official on Instagram on Saturday, October 26. “Resident goths. @marilynmanson,” she captioned a photo of them dressed up at her Halloween party.

Later on Saturday, the pair made their red carpet debut at FX’s American Horror Story Celebrates 100 Episodes event. The “Bad at Love” singer dressed as Cher, while the Pose star went as the late Sonny Bono.

Prior to Yungblud and Peters, Halsey dated G-Eazy on and off from 2017 to 2018. Peters, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Emma Roberts from 2013 to 2018.

“Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” a source recently told Us. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”