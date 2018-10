Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn

Following her high-profile 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, Aniston and the Wedding Crashers star dated for a year in 2006 after meeting on set of The Break-Up. Although they split, the Friends alum later gushed to Vogue, “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that.” But their union, she admitted, “ran its course.”