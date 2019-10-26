The real deal. Halsey made her relationship with Evan Peters Instagram official nearly one month after Us Weekly broke the news that the couple are dating.

“Resident goths,” the singer, 25, captioned a Saturday, October 26, Instagram post. “@marilynmanson.”

Halsey posed solo in a red wig and white, leather bodysuit in the first photo. In the second pic, Peters, 32, joined her in his own costume, complete with a painted face. The pair wrapped their arms around each other in the shot, which was from the “Without Me” songstress’ Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday, October 25.

The Grammy nominee was spotted at the event holding hands with the American Horror Story star and wearing his sweatshirt.

Us exclusively revealed in September that the duo had been seeing each other for several weeks. They were seen getting cozy at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in L.A. on September 21.

Peters and Halsey packed on the PDA during a date in Southern California on Sunday, October 20. “Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks,” a source told Us. “They definitely looked like a couple. They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other.”

The “Bad at Love” singer tweeted about her crush on the actor many times before things turned romantic. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she wrote in November 2013.

The Dark Phoenix star was previously engaged to Emma Roberts. Us broke the news in March that the frequent costars split after dating on and off since 2012. The Scream Queens alum, 28, has since moved on with Garrett Hedlund.

“Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” an insider said earlier this month. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”

A source told Us after news of the split that Roberts and Peters were “friends,” noting: “It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Halsey, for her part, previously dated G-Eazy and Yungblud.