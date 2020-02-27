Halsey Met Evan Peters’ Friends for the 1st Time Dressed as Marilyn Manson

An unforgettable introduction! Halsey met her boyfriend Evan Peters‘ friends for the first time while she was dressed as Marilyn Manson for Halloween.

“I went out with my boyfriend, we had just started seeing each other and I met all of his friends for the first time dressed like that,” Halsey, 25, said during her appearance on the Thursday, February 27, episode of Hot Ones. “He was a good sport about it, he was like, ‘This is my girlfriend.’ He was, like, super proud. But I also forgot I looked like that and was talking to people and they were like, ‘Hey …’ That was a good one. ”

The “Graveyard” singer shared a picture via Instagram with the American Horror Story star, 33, in costume from her Halloween party in October 2019.

“Resident goths, @marilynmanson,” she captioned the photo of herself with a painted face and wearing a white bodysuit and red wig. Peters dressed as a member of the Insane Clown Posse and wore white face paint.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the couple — who began dating in September 2019 — have officially moved in together. The source added, “Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo.”

Peters’ American Horror Story costar Billie Lourd is also a fan of Halsey and the Pose actor’s blossoming romance.

“I ship it so hard! They’re the cutest. They’re the coolest,” the Scream Queen alum, 27, told Us in January. “I love Evan, I love her. I just got to meet herat the American Horror Story 100th episode party, and they are so down to earth and so cool, and I ship it so hard.”

Prior to his relationship with Halsey, Peters dated Emma Roberts on and off for seven years until the pair called it quits in March 2019.

“Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” a source told Us in October 2019. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”

Halsey, for her part, previously dated singer Yungblud and rapper G-Eazy.