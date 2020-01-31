Supporting her costar! Billie Lourd absolutely loves that her American Horror Story costar Evan Peters has found love with Halsey, raving to Us Weekly about the couple at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards on Thursday, January 30.

“I ship it so hard! They’re the cutest. They’re the coolest,” the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress, 27, said. “I love Evan, I love her. I just got to meet her at the American Horror Story 100th episode party, and they are so down to earth and so cool, and I ship it so hard.”

Peters, 33, and Lourd have starred in two installments of the American Horror Story franchise, 2017’s Cult and 2018’s Apocalypse. While Lourd appeared in 2019’s 1984, Peters took the year off.

Us broke the news in September that the Pose actor is dating the 25-year-old “Without Me” singer.

He was previously engaged to American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts, whom he dated on and off for seven years until they split last March.

“Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” an insider told Us in October. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”

Additionally, the source shared that “Evan’s friends really like Halsey and think they are the perfect duo.”

In October, the couple wore two different matching Halloween costumes. First, they dressed as “resident goths” via an Instagram post. Then, they made their red carpet debut at the American Horror Story 100th episode party at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. They dressed as a very fashionable Sonny and Cher.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the two-time Grammy nominee and Peters had moved in together. “They’re both weird in the same ways,” an insider shared at the time.

On January 20, Halsey gushed over Peters in a birthday tribute via Instagram. “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” she captioned black-and-white photo booth pics.

With reporting by Emily Marcus