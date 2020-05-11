Halsey Is Quarantining Alone After Fueling Evan Peters Split Rumors

On her own. Halsey confirmed that she’s been quarantining alone amid the coronavirus pandemic after fueling rumors of a split from boyfriend Evan Peters.

“The day that I got home [from Europe] is when we all started staying inside,” Halsey, 25, told Radio Disney on Friday, May 8, while discussing her Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2 performance. “It was a little bit of a whirlwind at first because I went from traveling and being in a new country every day, a new city.”

The “You Should Be Sad” singer continued, “I was with tens of thousands of people every night to all of a sudden [being] in my house, all alone without all of the chaos and noise. Mostly, I’ve just been spending time with my dog and doing a lot of cooking.”

Fans first speculated a possible split between the Grammy nominee and American Horror Story actor, 33, in March. At the time, Halsey sparked reconciliation rumors with ex Yungblud when she shared a photo of a Yorkshire-inspired meal she cooked. (The 22-year-old singer, born Dominic Harrison, is from that part of the U.K.)

“My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” the “Nightmare” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 22, while the “Tongue Tied” crooner reposted the photo, writing, “Can confirm ✅ 🖤.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, and Peters had been dating for “several weeks” after her split from Yungblud. Halsey and Peters made their romance Instagram official nearly one month later while attending a Halloween party.

This past January, Us exclusively revealed that the duo had moved in together. They also vacationed together in Ennetbürgen, Switzerland, shortly after for Valentine’s Day.

Both Halsey and Peters still follow each other on Instagram. However, the photos she posted with the Pose actor throughout their relationship have been pulled from her profile.

Halsey has kept the details of her relationship with Peters relatively private. Speaking to The Sun in January, she opened up about why she’s chosen to be more guarded about her love life.

“A friend of mine — another female artist who has been criticized for dating a lot of people — said, ‘Ashley, you need to live your f–king life and ignore what people say about you,’” she explained at the time. “And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships.”

The “Graveyard” singer added, “I will say that it’s good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere. Now it’s my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.”