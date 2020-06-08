In it together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement at a Sunday, June 7, protest in Los Angeles.

“Today I had [my children], Emme and Max[imilian] make me and Alex a sign for the protest,” the Grammy winner, 50, captioned Instagram footage from the gathering. “Max told me a few days ago: ‘You know Mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.’ I said, ‘Funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!!”

The “On the Floor” singer showed off her signs on her Instagram Story, which read, “Let’s Get Loud For Black Lives Matter,” “BLM #EnoughIsEnough,” and, “Calling All Mamas. All Mothers Were Summoned When He Called Out For His Mama.”

The New York native’s social media upload came nearly two weeks after Floyd’s May 25 death when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the Minneapolis resident’s neck for nearly nine minutes. He was 46. Chauvin, 44, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Lopez has been intentionally speaking to her children about racism following Floyd’s death, she wrote in her Sunday Instagram caption. “We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does,” the actress explained. “That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”

The World of Dance judge, who shares her 12-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, got engaged to Rodriguez, 44, in September 2019. The former professional baseball player has two daughters — Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12 — and is “sickened” by Floyd’s death and “the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him.”

The athlete posted protest pictures on Sunday as well, writing, “Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.