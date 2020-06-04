Starting their social justice efforts early! Amanda Stanton, January Jones and other celebrity parents have brought their children to protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The former ABC personality, 30, received a lot of questions from her followers after bringing her two daughters, Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6, to a Corona Del Mar, California, gathering and shared protesting tips on her Instagram Story.

“Wear a mask and social distance as much as possible,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum advised. “This was huge for me as I’m still very cautious about COVID-19.”

The Now Accepting Roses author, who shares her daughters with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, also told social media users following her example to “pay attention” to their surroundings, “wear comfy shoes” and “listen to rules set by the city.”

The former reality star went on to write that she “carried Charlie most of the time,” after being told by a friend to “keep [her] kids close.”

Protests have been happening worldwide after George Floyd died when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the Minneapolis resident’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

As for Jones, the Mad Men alum, 42, brought her 8-year-old son, Xander, to a “small neighborhood protest” after she spoke to him about racism following Floyd’s May 25 death.

“We have had many more of these necessary hard conversations over the last few days, about why people are so angry and sad,” the actress captioned a photo of Xander holding an “I Can’t Breathe” sign. “For a child who didn’t used to see color amongst his friends it’s hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today.”

The protest allowed the little one to “support his friends and feel like he’s part of the progress that will hopefully happen,” Jones wrote. She added, “I promise that I will always continue to talk to my child about inequality. And I promise to do all I can to learn more.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.