A family affair. Amanda Stanton stood her ground after bringing her two daughters to a Wednesday, June 3, protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, posted an Instagram photo of herself and her youngest daughter, Charlie, 6, wearing masks and holding cardboard signs reading, “Black Lives Matter.” The Now Accepting Roses author went on to share footage on her Instagram Story of Charlie and her older sister, Kinsley, 8, making their signs. The former reality star also snapped a shot of her family on the news, writing, “Silence is violence.”

While the Bachelor alum was “getting a lot of questions” about her decision, she had asked a friend for advice beforehand. Stanton shared the tips she’d received, from wearing masks and keeping her kids close to sporting comfy clothes and abiding by curfew.

After a hater told the California native via Instagram that she had brought her girls “just for fame,” Stanton clapped back on her Instagram Story.

“I understand not everyone is comfortable protesting or bringing kids and I totally understand that!” the former ABC personality, who shares her girls with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, wrote. “I went back and forth on it and it was a decision I made so they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something that’s so important.”

Stanton added, ”It was peaceful and powerful. I didn’t expect to get emotional as I did. No books or words can ever teach them the passion and emotion behind what they experienced firsthand today. I hope it encourages them to be braver than I was growing up when it comes to using their voice and taking action.”

For those uncomfortable with bringing their kids, she urged them to “show them videos of protests.” Stanton explained, “It’s a great way to educate them!”

The Bachelor Nation member’s social justice efforts came more than one week after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis when a police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes. Since his death, worldwide protests have been showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.