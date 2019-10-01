



Doing it for their daughters! Amanda Stanton and Nick Buonfiglio make the effort to amicably coparent Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5.

“I don’t think there is a trick,” Buonfiglio told Us Weekly exclusively of raising his girls with the Bachelor alum, 29, at the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Fever Launch Party on Friday, September 27. “I just think [with] coparenting, you have to constantly work at it and know that, at the end of the day, it’s about the kids. [That’s] what’s most important.”

Buonfiglio added of his relationship with his ex-wife: “We look at what’s best for the girls. What’s most important for them is to be happy and healthy and loving and that’s kind of where we’re at, so we do our best.”

He and the Bachelor in Paradise alum were married from 2012 to 2015. Stanton wrote about her former partner in her memoir, Now Accepting Roses, which was released in September.

“This was not a guy I should fall for [but] I fell in love with him immediately,” the reality star wrote after describing Buonfiglio’s “textbook narcissistic qualities.” She explained, “Looking back on our relationship, I never felt emotionally safe with Nick. My imagination was constantly running wild: Who is he really with? What’s her name? What are they up to?”

The California native decided to break up with her ex-husband after he allegedly came to the hospital “sloppy and wasted, reeking of alcohol” while she was in labor with their second daughter.

“The sun came up, and I still hadn’t given birth,” Stanton recalled in her book. “They told me it would probably be a few more hours. The very second Nick left the hospital to go home for a shower is when I realized that I was done with him. Showing up drunk, eating in front of me, not holding my hand when I’m scared — all bad things. But leaving me there? When his daughter could be born at any moment? That sealed the deal.”

Now, the former couple share custody of Charlie and Kinsley, and Buonfiglio considers them his “life.” He told Us on Friday, “We go to the movies, we go to the park, we hang out with my parents. It’s just a normal routine. When I have them, I’m with them.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

