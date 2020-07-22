Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Footwear is one of our favorite categories to shop — but when it comes to shoes, pain doesn’t have to equal beauty. There are certainly heels and other types of footwear on the market that are stunning but truly uncomfortable to wear all day — especially while walking or working. But doesn’t mean that there isn’t an equally as gorgeous pair of shoes out there that won’t hurt your feet!

With that in mind, we’ve been on the hunt for pair of shoes that will satisfy your every need and be extremely easy to wear in the process. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable everyday shoe, a slip-on shoe, a walking shoe, an office shoe or a pair of heeled sandals, we’ve selected sleek options that will provide your feet with the comfort they need. Check them all out below, and get ready to upgrade your shoe game in 2020!

Most Comfortable Everyday Sneakers

Whether you’re running a quick errand, going for a walk or even want to get a quick run in, these wool sneakers from Allbirds are the ideal sneaker. They are incredibly comfortable and flexible, plus they impeccably support the foot. This shoe works for anyone who’s on the go regularly and wants to stay stylish in the process.

Get the Women’s Wool Runners with free shipping for $95, available from Allbirds!

Most Comfortable Shoes for Walking

These bestselling sneakers from Cariuma are the perfect walking shoe. They have a low profile and can match tons of different looks. They are made from a breathable canvas material and they are very lightweight. These sneakers consistently sell out fast, so you know that they are fan-favorites for a reason!

Get the OCA LOW sneakers with free shipping for $79, available from Cariuma!

Most Comfortable Office Shoes

Rothy’s shoes are celebrated for their no-break-in-necessary comfort. You can walk in them immediately after you pull them out of the box, and we absolutely love these adorable pointed flats for the office! The bright red color stands out and adds a bold accent to your work wardrobe, and they are made from a comfortable knit material that’s perfect for the 9-to-5 grind.

Get The Point flats in Flame for $145, available from Rothy’s!

Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes

Birkenstocks — need we say more? These sandals have been a comfy shoe staple for decades now, and with seriously good reason. The cork footbed is contoured to the foot for support, and the leather straps are both comfortable and supportive. These are the ultimate travel and everyday slip-on shoe!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona sandals in White Birko-Flor with free shipping for $100, available from Zappos!

Most Comfortable Shoes with Heels

If you want a comfortable pair of heels, you need to go low. These heels from Naturalizer have just the right amount of height to make you feel like you’re actually wearing heels — without going overboard. They have an ankle strap that wraps around your leg in two different ways, which is an important detail that allows them to be as comfortable as they are!

Get the Naturalizer Ivy heels with free shipping for prices starting at just $84, available from Zappos!

Most Comfortable Shoes for Nurses

These shoes are an obvious choice for nurses and medical professionals — and it’s easy to see why! Crocs are lightweight, breathable and made to support the foot in the best way possible. You can wear these shoes all day and not feel any added fatigue or stress on your feet. They definitely make those long 12-hour shifts a bit easier!

Get the Crocs Men’s and Women’s Classic Clog for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Most Comfortable Nike Shoes

Nike obviously makes a great running shoe, and this pair is a customer favorite! They come in so many different and fun color combinations, and we especially love the pairs that have a holographic signature Nike swoosh logo on the side. Stylish and comfortable — what more could you want?

Get the NIKE Women’s Tanjun Running Shoes for prices starting at just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Most Comfortable Shoes on Amazon

It can be difficult to find an affordable option that satisfies various needs. Luckily, these simple, flexible ballet flats are perfect for travel and everyday wear. Thousands of reviewers on Amazon are absolutely obsessed with them, and claim they can wear them for hours without any uncomfortable pinching. Buying now!

Get the dexflex Comfort Women’s Claire Scrunch Flat for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Most Comfortable Sandals

Would you expect a pair of sandals as fashion-forward as these to be made by Crocs? We’re loving the chunky platform and ’90s style of these shoes, and because they are from Crocs, you know they will be super comfortable. From barbecues to the office, these shoes are a winner.

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge with free shipping for prices starting at just $50, available from Zappos!

