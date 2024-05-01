Your account
8 Early Pet Deals to Shop Before Amazon’s Pet Day

By
amazon early pet deals
Amazon

For most people, we love our pets like they’re one of our children — seriously! That’s why it’s crucial to show them a little love from time to time. Whether you need something to help make pet cleanup easier or you want to treat your fur baby, Amazon is the place to go — seriously! From May 7-8, Amazon is having a Pet Day sale that offers savings on everything from toys to food to gadgets. But ahead of the sale, we took it upon ourselves to find early pet deals available to shop now! 

From water fountains to toys galore, Amazon has plenty of pet deals that will make your furry friend — and your wallet — happy! We rounded up eight early pet deals to shop ahead on Amazon’s Pet Day sale, which takes place May 7-8 — don’t forget! Read on to see our picks!

PetSafe 3 in 1 No-Pull Dog Harness

PetSafe 3 in 1 No-Pull Dog Harness
Amazon

If you have a dog that loves pulling you along for their walk, this PetSafe 3 in 1 No-Pull Dog Harness will keep them safe and mitigate their annoying pulling habit — was $37, now just $30!

See it!

BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer

BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleamer and Car/Auto Detailer
Amazon

We love the BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer because it’s so efficient at picking up pet hair, dirt, debris and more — was

See it!

Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain

Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain
Amazon

For those who want to shower their pets with a life of luxury, this Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain will help you do it — was $27, now just $24!

Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush

Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush
Amazon

This Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush will keep your fur baby’s coat nice and tamed. It will help to minimize shedding and it’s affordable — was $15, now just $10!

See it!

Simple Way Pet Grooming Vacuum

Simple Way Pet Grooming Vacuum
Amazon

Allergy season is upon Us, and while you probably have a game plan for you and your pet, this Simple Way Pet Grooming Vacuum will help to make sure their hair is the least of your concern — was $140, now just $80!

See it!

MateeyLife 2PCS Lick Mat

MateeyLife 2PCS Lick Mat
Amazon

If your furry friend deals with anxiety or eats too fast, these MateeyLife 2PCS Lick Mats will help them calm down and enjoy their meal — was $7, now just $6!

See it!

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box amazon
Amazon

Cleaning the litter box is not anybody’s favorite job, but this Cleanpethome Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box will take care of it for you — was $500, now just $400!

See it!

Pet MD Dog Ear Cleaner Wipes

Pet MD - Dog Ear Cleaner amazon
Amazon

Dogs are susceptible to getting ear infections, but these Pet MD Dog Ear Cleaner Wipes could help reduce the chances of them acquiring an infection — was $17, now just $15!

See it!

