5 Anti-Anxiety Products From Chewy to Keep Your Pets Happy and Calm

Honestly? We’re at our happiest when our dogs are wagging their tails and giving us kisses, or when our cats are purring and bumping our heads with theirs. Pet lovers know — their happiness is our happiness. That’s why it’s one of the worst feelings in the world when we realize our furry babies are feeling stressed, anxious or confused. We try to calm them with soft words and gentle scratches, but sometimes, we need a little extra help!

Luckily, there are so many anti-anxiety products available online right now, from supplements, to sprays, to wearable gear. When you have the right products ready to go, your pet’s next vet visit will be smooth sailing. And loud thunderstorms? Not a problem. Separation anxiety? It’s going to be okay, and your pet is going to know it. Check out our picks below for both dogs and cats!

These Hemp Chews

Hemp powder has become so popular for human use, but these hemp soft chews can also be a huge help for nervous dogs. Add in the other natural ingredients like organic chamomile and ginger root, and your pup should be feeling cool, calm and collected. Just feed them one to three snacks a day, depending on their size!

Get the PetHonesty Hemp Calming Anxiety & Hyperactivity Soft Chews Dog Supplement, 90 count for just $25 at Chewy!

This Stress-Free Carrier

We all know the struggle of trying to get an unwilling cat into a small carrier. This one, however, is like a “portable cat hotel”! It’s roomy, and there are mesh panel sides so your kitties can see what’s going on, though you can also cover them up when it’s nap time. It’s easy to get your cats in, easy to get them out, and they’ll feel so much more serene during once-dreaded car rides!

Get the Necoichi Portable Stress Free Cat Cage (originally $52) for just $34 at Chewy!

This Aromatherapy Spray

You know how soothing essential oil diffusers are? This spray may have a similar effect on your pets. It’s safe for them, and its lavender scent may ease tension while other ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E may actually soothe irritated skin and strengthen fur. It’s a must for between baths! Comb it directly through your dog’s fur or spray onto your cat’s bed!

Get the Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy De-stress Lavender & Chamomile Freshening & Shining Spray for just $10 at Chewy!

This Calming Vest

If your dog tends to feel scared and jumpy during fireworks, storms, travel or even grooming, this ThunderShirt may totally change things. It applies a gentle, constant pressure to your pup’s torso, like a warm hug, so they feel safe and secure. It’s also soft, breathable and washable!

Get the ThunderShirt Anxiety & Calming Aid for Dogs starting at just $34 at Chewy!

This Relaxing Supplement

This alcohol-free, vet-recommended supplement is such a simple way to mollify a stressed pet. It’s made for dogs and cats, but it can also be used for horses, birds, rabbits and lizards! Just add a few drops to your pet’s water bowl. This liquid supplement is non-habit forming, and reviewers say it’s seriously helped “minimize aggression” and calm nerves in their pets — without the lethargy!

Get the Rescue Remedy Stress Relief Pet Supplement starting at just $9 at Chewy!

