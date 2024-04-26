Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A good sundress is perfect for wearing all through spring and summer. It shows off your shoulders, your décolletage, your legs, your back – everything you work hard to keep looking great. It comes in the perfect shade, and shows off plenty of skin so you’re comfortable and cool on warm, sunny days. And some have a little extra cutouts to make sure you can show off your physique in sneaky yet flattering ways.

Case in point: the Aqua Havana Linen Blend Sundress at Walmart is just $30, and it puts a unique twist on your everyday sundress. Crafted from a viscose and linen blend, it’s a comfortable, feminine look that features spaghetti straps and a semi-open back that gives what starts as a traditional sundress a sexier touch. It’s closed in the back, but there’s a peekaboo panel that wraps around all the way behind the front.

The back of the sundress looks a bit like you’re wearing a bra with a peekaboo cutout. It works quite well with the rest of the dress, which hits about thigh-length. This form factor makes it more than your everyday dress and elevates it into a potential look for an evening out, a date, or something appropriate for hitting the club. It’s got the va-va-voom factor you might be looking for when you want to show more skin but aren’t sure what to wear to give it.

Right now, this dress is discounted to $30 at Walmart, so if you like what you see, go ahead and lock yours in. It’s available in multiple sizes and colors, so be sure to grab it while it’s still available. We keep telling you Walmart isn’t missing – this is one great example of what you can be loading up your collection with!

