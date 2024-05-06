Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, every night is perfect for date night. Sunny skies and warm weather serve are the perfect backdrop for a romantic night out with your partner. What’s better than eating dinner on a rooftop or having a cute picnic with your SO without worrying about inclement weather? Spring and summer are the perfect opportunity to put a little extra pizazz into your date night looks. We found this flattering dress that will make your partner swoon — and it’s just $32 on Amazon!

This Btfbm Sleeveless Tank Dress is a springtime essential. It’s ranked Amazon’s No.1 bestseller in women’s club and night-out dresses — and with good reason. It’s made from a soft and slimming bodycon fabric that accentuates your curves. The thick fabric hugs your curves and falls into a wrap-style skirt for additional support. Best of all? It has ruched detailing that conceals imperfections that you may want to hide.

While it’s made from curve-loving fabric, this dress is still ultra-lightweight. However, you don’t have to worry about your undies or shapewear being visible because it’s not see-through. You’ll want to stock up on this dress because it comes in 36 shades. There are traditional styles like coffee, navy, and black. If you prefer more lively hues, you’re in luck. The dress comes in bright orange, light purple, and lake blue.

It’s a versatile style that you can dress up or down. Are you heading to a cocktail-making class or hanging out at your favorite restaurant? Style this shopper-approved look with comfortable sandals and lightweight trainers. Are you going to a brand new restaurant? Throw on a pair of chunky wedges and a kimono to elevate the look. Frankly, it’s perfect for whatever you get it into.

If you were wondering, this dress is an absolute hit with Amazon shoppers. It has over 41,000 reviews. “Oh my goodness, this dress is amazing,” one shopper raved. “The dress itself is made well (no sewing errors or frayed edges), thick and stretchy fabric with TWO layers (so it is not sheer at all and hides all kinds of bumps), and cut in all the right places! It hugs, but it highlights instead of suffocates. It hits about halfway down my thighs, and it’s the perfect length,” they concluded.

Looking for a date night-approved look to make your partner’s head swirl? This bestselling tank dress is a great place to start.

