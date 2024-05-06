Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There might be other things at the office that cause you to sweat, but your outfit most certainly should not be one of them! Once summer rolls around, it’s time to say goodbye to the blazers and trousers that kept Us warm in the cool spring air, and hello to dresses that stop the sweat from rolling. If you’re needing to add a few to your closet this year, we’re here to help! We rounded up 16 summer work dresses that serve up office style and will also slay for happy hour too!

Whether your style gears more toward minimalist-chic, maximalist maven or somewhere in between, we’ve found something for you below. Each of the dresses in our lineup is appropriate enough to coincide with the office dress code, while also having enough fashion flair to accompany you to happy hour. Plus, they’re all flowy and lightweight enough to stop you from burning up throughout the day!

Related: 17 Elite Looking Spring to Summer Dresses That No One Will Know Aren’t Designer Although we’re just settling into spring, it’s time to turn your sights to summer — and how you’ll stay breezy and cool. If you’re into shorts or sandals, you should get a jumpstart on buying new pieces that flow well with your existing wardrobe. One way to do it is to start buying dresses that transition well […]

1. Much Love for Linen: Staying cool and stylish won’t be an issue in this breathable linen dress from Banana Republic that also features a chic belt, button-up front and square neckline — was $130, now $78!

2. Instantly Elevates: Instantly elevate your style with this midi dress that has ruffle sleeves, a wrap waist and sheer, flowy fabric — was $52, now $45!

3. Comfy but Cute: If comfort is key when it comes to your style, this midi dress, made of a soft and stretchy polyester spandex blend, is perfect for you — was $47, now $36!

4. Pretty in Polka Dots: What’s even better than looking pretty in a polka dot dress? When you can get it for under $25 at Target — was $30, now $24!

5. Pairs With Flats and Heels! This midi wrap dress can be made more office-appropriate with flats, and more happy hour-appropriate in heels — was $36, now $36!

6. A Shopper Favorite! An all-time shopper-favorite on Amazon, this midi dress looks like you’re wearing a top and skirt, but really is an all-in-one dress — was $38, now $37!

7. An Everyday Go-To! If you have a day where you don’t know what to wear to work, you can always depend on this midi dress that can be dressed up with a blazer, but also down with sandals — was $59, now $50!

Related: 16 White Dresses for Every Type of Summer Vacation As we get closer and closer to summer, you’re probably ironing out the final details of your major trips and vacations — including what you’re going to pack. Regardless of where you’re traveling, it’s imperative to pack a white dress. A breezy white sundress is a quintessential (and versatile!) piece that everyone should have in […]

8. We Love a Wrap Dress: This midi dress has the comfort of a T-shirt, the style of a wrap dress and the feel of an office dress — was $35, now $30!

9. Look Luxe in Lapels: With lapels, a single-breasted design and front buttons, this midi dress has the elevated feel of blazer, while being a chic dress — $47!

10. Formal and Fancy: If you’ve got an important meeting or an interview on the agenda, you’ll definitely want to reach for this officewear midi dress that has a pencil design, cap sleeves and geometric collar — $46!

11. Boardroom Beauty: Be a beauty in the boardroom with this chic midi dress from J. Crew that has a sheath silhouette, a small slit down the front and a classic high neckline — $168!

12. Quiet Luxury Style: Commit to quiet luxury style in this mini dress that has a beautiful crochet-like textured fabric, gold buttons up closures on the front and pockets — $198!

13. Fit-to-Flare! If you love the way a flared skirt accentuates your body type, you’re definitely going to love this midi dress that has a fabulous flared bottom, fitted waist and slit V-neck design — $34!

14. Waist Snatching: Meant to specifically snatch the waist, this midi dress by Steve Madden ruches at the waist, but also has an office-style collared neck and button-up design — $109!

15. Cool in Cotton: Stay feeling and looking cool in this breathable cotton midi dress from Everlane that has a tied waist, button-front design and collared neck — $128!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Simple but Chic: Fashion minimalists will love this midi dress from Old Navy for its simple fit-and-flare design, sweetheart neckline and beautiful fabric selection — $31!