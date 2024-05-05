Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As we get closer and closer to summer, you’re probably ironing out the final details of your major trips and vacations — including what you’re going to pack. Regardless of where you’re traveling, it’s imperative to pack a white dress. A breezy white sundress is a quintessential (and versatile!) piece that everyone should have in their summer wardrobe. If you don’t have one, you came to the right place. We compiled the best white dresses for every type of summer vacation. Whether you’ll be relaxing by the seaside or exploring a major city, any of these dresses will be the favorite item of clothing you wear all trip!

White Dresses for Beach Vacations

1. Tropical Vibes: Between the crocheted detailing and the dainty ruffles, this breezy dress is begging to be worn on your next tropical beach vacation!

2. Two in One: If you’re trying to pack as minimally as possible, you’ll love this airy button-up maxi that can double as a pretty beach cover-up!

3. Seaside Elegance: Eyelets and the beach go hand in hand, so the French Connection Alissa Eyelet A-line Dress is pretty much an essential for your oceanic getaway.

4. Coastal Cowgirl: What better place to fully embrace the coastal cowgirl trend than at the beach? The dainty corset and lace trim on this House of CB dress feels super dreamy, and we’re sure it’ll score you tons of compliments.

White Dresses for European Vacations

5. Perfect for Sightseeing: Whether you’re wandering around the Roman Pantheon or meandering through the quaint streets of Amsterdam, this casual swing dress will keep you comfortable and stylish during toasty European summers.

6. Linen or Bust: If you were to ask any local how they survive balmy European summers, they’d say linen. The airy fabric is an arid climate staple for how it regulates body temperature and keeps you cool. You’d be smart to purchase Quince’s 100% European Linen Sleeveless Swing Dress — of course in white, but there are also four other colors to choose from!

7. European Princess: There’s something so whimsical about the off-the-shoulder neckline on this Reformation dress. If you wear it while walking through ancient cities, you’ll look like European royalty!

8. Your New Favorite: Just imagine yourself sipping on an Aperol spritz in Tuscany while wearing this Wayf Halter Dress. Yep, life doesn’t get much better than this.

White Dresses for City Vacations

9. Dress It Up! Going to a fancy restaurant in the heart of New York? This Lillusory bodycon dress will make you feel like a celebrity. Throw on some metallic heels, gold jewelry and a designer bag and you’ll be the best dressed there!

10. Classy Gal: Let loose at the club or at a nice cocktail bar with this Banana Republic Factory Pleated Mini Dress. You’ll serve up major ’70s vibes as you dance the night away!

11. Cute and Flirty: If your summer plans involve a bachelorette trip (and you’re the bride), you absolutely need this mini white silk slip dress!

12. Back in Style! Bandage dresses — you know, they ones that were popular in the 2010s — are making a comeback, and they’re the perfect combination of sultry and elegant. You’ll feel like a bombshell while out on the town in this bestselling design from Bebe!

White Dresses for Active Vacations

13. Sneaky Shorts: At first glance, this looks like your average sporty skater dress, but it has built-in shorts with a pocket to store your phone. Made with sweat-wicking material, it’s also perfect for those long hikes – you’ll still look picture perfect once you reach the peak!

14. Tennis Core! If the Challengers movie is any indication, we’re about to have another tenniscore summer. Luckily, the active dresses are designed for sweaty activities. Go for a classic look with this pleated pick from lululemon!

15. Pop of Color: Embrace the sunny vibes whether you’re on the court or hitting up the hotel gym with this Beach Riot Tennis Dress. The touch of yellow instantly boosts your mood!

16. Preppy Vibes: Planning a golf trip? You absolutely need to pack this TravisMathew sport dress. When you look good and feel good, you’ll play even better. (Trust Us, it’s science.)