Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every time I get on TikTok I discover new fashion trends. Most of them disappear into the abyss pretty quickly (AKA they become micro trends), but there’s one niche aesthetic that has secured its spot in the limelight: Coastal Cowgirl. A cross between western styles and breezy, beachy aesthetics, this trend is on track to be the summer’s most popular aesthetic.

Related: 11 Little White Dresses to Wear in Warm Weather We made it to May! In less than a month, we’ll be celebrating the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend. But if you ask Us, it’s never too early to start shopping for white dresses! Whether you’re a bride, a grad or just a gal who loves The Sound of Music (“Girls in white […]

I personally love coastal cowgirl looks because they’re fun, flirty and carefree. Plus, anyone can rock it with just a few pieces. Ready to embrace the trend? You came to the right place. Keep reading to find the best coastal cowgirl fashion pieces for summer and beyond. You’ll find much more than your average cowboy hat on this list, promise!

1. Best of Both Worlds: Ever dream of a straw cowboy hat with delicate shell detailing? Well, it exists, and we found it on Amazon for under $50!

2. Hoedown Ready: No coastal cowgirl getup is complete without a stylish pair of cowboy boots. The crisp white hue gives these boots a beachy vibe.

3. The Perfect Outfit: You’ll be the poster child for the coastal cowgirl aesthetic when you wear this boho-inspired dress with the boots and hat we featured above!

4. Classy Cowgirl: This Bardot dress is all of summer’s biggest trends rolled into one — the puffed sleeves check the coquette box, while the corset gives the silhouette a western edge. As for the coastal aspect? That’s covered with the delicate floral design!

5. Closet Staple: A trusty pair of Levi’s denim shorts should be in everyone’s summer wardrobe. It’s simply a bonus that this design fits in perfectly with the coastal cowgirl theme.

6. Simple Skirt: Sure, this BP. eyelet skirt feels beachy on its own, but when you throw on some cowboy boots, you’ll nail the coastal cowgirl aesthetic.

7. Double Trouble: You could wear this Free People denim romper out and about or as a beach cover-up. The possibilities are endless!

8. Beach Princess: Lean into the beachy side of the coastal cowgirl trend with this elegant floral babydoll top. I plan on wearing mine with a denim skirt and fun western belt!

Related: The Best Jean Shorts of 2024 Jean shorts are perfect for any activity, from running errands to a day out with friends. These versatile pieces can go from a day-to-night outfit with just a few simple changes. If you’re looking for some new pairs for the upcoming season, I have just the thing for you. The best jean shorts of 2024 […]

9. New Kind of Saddle . . . You don’t have to ride a horse to rock a saddle bag. This one from Oryany can hold all of your summer essentials like sunscreen, sunglasses and more! Plus, it’s a timeless style you’ll continue reaching for over the years.

10. Forget the Cowboy Hat: A vintage baseball cap can also match this fun trend! My favorite is this graphic pick that reads “yippee ki yay!”

11. Denim Everything! Why choose between a denim top or skirt when you could just wear this Petal & Pup jean dress instead?

12. Coastal Classic: Regardless of the trends, a casually elegant white sun dress is essential to everyone’s wardrobe. You’ll be wearing this lacy Speechless dress for years to come.

13. Space Cowboy! Amp up the style factor by selecting a pair of metallic cowboy boots — this option from Matisse comes in silver and flamingo pink!

14. Versatile Accessory: Whether you’re wearing jeans or a T-shirt dress, this rodeo belt will jazz up your outfit and add a bit more dimension.

15. The It-Girl Piece: We can’t get enough of vests, and this denim one from Paige just so happens to fit in perfectly with the coastal cowgirl trend!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Another Hat: If the traditional cowboy hat doesn’t pique your interest, we think this modern style from Brixton will!