Body butters are a great way to keep your skin nourished, but they’re also one heck of a way to make you smell amazing, too. They’re usually packed with so many good-for-you ingredients that also smell great, and if you apply them regularly, you also know they have absolutely fantastic scents. If you want to smell just like vanilla ice cream this summer, there’s one in particular you’ll want to bring home as soon as possible.

The Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Firming Body Butter is just $16 at Sephora, and it’s even refillable! The scent Vanilla Vibezzz is your new favorite body butter, and for several reasons. it’s an air-whipped butter filled with argan oil that soaks in your skin to deliver hydration, firmness, and a glow that you’ll absolutely love. It combines argan, avocado, and shea butter to make you absolutely shine will giving you the softest skin you’ve ever had.

But our favorite thing about this body butter is the fact that it This body butter absorbs quickly and it dries to a nice satiny feel, which will last all day. Plus, it’s crafted from plant-based ingredients, including the scent itself, which smells so much like ice cream that you’d never clock it. All you get are the gourmand tones and the delicious scent of a sweet confection.

So if your skin needs a little help looking and feeling its best – and you want to smell great – grab this body butter and see what it can do for you. Chances are you’ll be wanting to slather a little on every single day since it smells absolutely fantastic.

