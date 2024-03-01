Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to anti-aging skincare, retinol is known as the gold standard ingredient that dermatologists swear by. The powerful active effectively diminishes fine lines and wrinkles as well as crepey skin, dark spots and even acne! Few people realize, though, that they can also use retinol on their bodies to address the same issues.

That said, the skin on our body is very different from our delicate facial skin. (There’s a reason why there’s a difference between face moisturizers and body lotions!) When it comes to retinol, our thicker body skin can handle higher doses, so incorporating a body-specific product will give you the best results possible. And though there are plenty to choose from, I recommend the new Versed Press Restart Advanced Retinol Body Butter.

Get the Versed Press Restart Advanced Retinol Body Butter for just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

As someone with very dry body skin, I typically opt for rich, thick body butters because they really drench my skin with hydration. That hydration factor is incredibly important when retinol is involved, since the ingredient is known to cause irritation and dryness — which is why Versed’s Retinol Body Butter has become an instant classic in my body care routine. Rather than including just any old retinol, Versed crafted this formula with encapsulated retinol, which means the active’s effects are gradually released to help your skin work up a tolerance. This may ultimately help mitigate the annoying side effects often associated with the ingredient.

To further offset the retinol uglies (that irritation I mentioned earlier), this pillowy lotion is infused with tucuma and cocoa butters to reinforce the skin’s barrier and keep it nourished. Additionally, a tripeptide complex works in tandem with the retinol to enhance elasticity and promote collagen production to restore your skin to a soft, bouncy, youthful state.

With such rich ingredients, the texture feels like thick frosting getting smoothed onto my skin (you know, without being sticky like real frosting). I’ve tried body butters in the past that have left a greasy film, yet this one melts right in so I can slip into my pajamas immediately after without them sticking to my arms and legs!

I’ll admit that while I don’t yet struggle with crepey or wrinkled skin, after going through almost a full tub, my skin definitely feels firmer and softer, and I wake up with a lit-from-within, all-over dewy glow each morning after applying this the prior evening. I find it a difficult product to beat, especially when most retinol body products can usually run you upwards of $45!

Our bodies need essential moisture anyway, so why not use this retinol-infused body butter to hydrate and renew your skin at the same time? It truly sounds like a win-win to me!

