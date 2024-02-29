Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Classic beauty Helen Mirren undoubtedly holds an entire treasure trove of beauty advice in her head. The Oscar-winning actress, who was appointed a Dame in 2003, has been professionally made up time and time again throughout her illustrious career. But even she enjoys a DIY moment here and there.

Mirren actually revealed one part of her beauty routine that she often takes cares of herself, even doing her own touch-ups on the road. The best part? You can grab the same product she loves for just $9 on Amazon Prime!

Get the Essie Ballet Slippers Salon-Quality Nail Polish (originally $10) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

In a video for Harper’s Bazaar UK, Mirren surprised Us when she pulled the ever-popular Essie Ballet Slippers nail polish out of her bag. “I usually carry a little nail polish, just of the color that I’ve got on, just in case, you know, they — I mean, my nails are normally terrible,” she admitted. “But you know what? I’m going to put some on right now, because my nails are a little bit dodgy.”

She opened her bottle of Essie Ballet Slippers (with her teeth!), actually touching up her nails mid-video. “And this is why I carry this with me, so I can just add — and [it] just freshens them up. Makes them look like they’ve just been done.”

“I usually do my own nails, quite honestly,” she continued. “I don’t have, like, gorgeous nails, so it’s hardly worth taking them to a nail technician — although I have to say, nail technicians are wonderful, and they really transform your nails. I do go, obviously, sometimes, and have them done, but not always.”

Everyone who’s ever been to a nail salon knows that Essie is a great brand to have in your home beauty arsenal. This iconic shade is well-loved for its versatile, pale pink color that offers a little more femininity than your basic nude. Even Meghan Markle allegedly loves Ballet Slippers — along with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This vegan, cruelty-free and lead-free nail polish, which is currently under $10, has a glossy shine and flawless coverage. Just two coats (between a base and top coat) and you’re good to go. The easy-glide brush is specifically designed to fit every nail size for “quick, streak-free, even and professional application at home.” Or on the go, if you’re like Mirren!

