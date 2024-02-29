Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing better than relaxing with a good book. And if you’re a Colleen Hoover fan, you’ve probably been doing a lot of that with the bestselling author’s various releases. You know what would go fabulously with a great story? A fresh new set of nails! Olive & June and Colleen Hoover have come together for the collab of the spring, with a range of nail products that’ll look great on you while you’ve got a new paperback in your hands.

The most viral author on TikTok is a fan of DIY manis, and Olive & June has worked with CoHo herself to come up with a whole new collection based on her novels. You can choose from eight new nail polish shades and 20 new press-ons to create the perfect at-home manicure with these new releases.

Get the Olive & June x Colleen Hoover Collection at Olive & June!

The new polish shades include gorgeous colors like the shimmering bold magenta Lily Blooms, hot pink Diner Date, pastel green Corrigan, and shimmery sheer blue Same Day Next Year. Each polish is just $9, with a connection to one of Hoover’s novels that fans will no doubt want to snap up fast.

More of a press-on nail girly? The Olive & June x Colleen Hoover Collection includes a wide variety of fun designs for you to pop on and go, from the Tiny Heart Tattoo short squoval nails to the Blooming Lily short round nails. There’s even a fun, sunny yellow almond-shaped set with gorgeous daisies. Our favorite just might be the whimsical Spinning Pinwheel look.

No matter which CoHo book you like the best or what kind of nail polish you’re looking to adorn your nails with, there’s a little something for everyone with this drop. Some designs are also nearly sold out or already out of stock, so if these nails look like something that’s up your alley, you’re going to want to act quickly. Be sure and get your faves before BookTok buys out the rest!

